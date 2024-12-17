The under-sevens at Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds and South Shore Youth Blacks are thoroughly enjoying their first season in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League – and certainly loved playing each other in their last fixture before the Christmas break.

After providing us with an all-action match of the week at Common Edge, Reds boss Jamie Haydock told The Gazette: “It was a really good pitch and nice conditions for December, and this was a really good, competitive game for both teams.

“This league has been a very positive experience for us.”

Blacks assistant manager Danny Whittaker agreed, adding: “It was a cracking, end-to-end game with 100 per cent effort by both sides on a freezing day.

Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds and South Shore Youth Blacks enjoyed playing each other Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“We’ve been working on pass and move, and to see quite a lot of what we’ve worked on come off in a game against a team of Wrens’ quality was brilliant.

“The players have grown in confidence and have got better and better since the start of the season.”

Manager James Strangwick missed the game and assistant Danny was happy to step in, explaining: “James has become a father for the second time and so we gave him the day off.

Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds and South Shore Youth Blacks played at Common Edge Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“He formed the team just over a year ago and asked if one of the dads would help to run it.

“I’ve been involved in football all my life (Danny is a former Blackpool youth player) and it’s good to give something back.”

Jamie has a settled squad growing together at Wren Rovers, adding: “This is the second team I’ve managed at Wrens and the players all love it.

“They have been together since around the age of five.

The South Shore Youth Blacks U7s line-up Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“We have two under-sevens teams and we’ve had the same nine players from the start at the Reds.

“They always turn up and, each game, we bring four outfield players on and take four off.”

The Reds’ player of the match award was shared between Reggie, for his non-stop energetic display, and Henry, whose general play and finishing were top-drawer.

Jack was the tireless engine in the South Shore midfield and was their parents’ choice as star player.

Both sides have deserved a rest over Christmas but Jamie said of his Reds: “They are a keen bunch and we have a tournament on December 27!”