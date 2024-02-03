Away tests excite AFC Fylde boss
The Coasters head to Dorking Wanderers in the National League today, having beaten second-placed Bromley a week ago.
That made it 10 points from four matches in 2024, all of them at Mill Farm after the postponement of the trip to York City a fortnight ago.
While Fylde are mid-table in terms of their home results this season, they have the division’s joint-worst away record with eight points from 13 games.
Today’s trip starts a run of three consecutive away matches, with four of this month’s six games being on the road.
Beech said: “There’s always areas to improve and the thinking behind that is sharing the challenge, trying to invigorate a reaction and looking at some of the reasons why things are the way they are.
“We’ve been very competitive at FC Halifax Town, Rochdale, Altrincham and Gateshead, so we are capable.
“What we need to do is make sure the performance is solid and we pick up tangible points rather than playing well and not having anything to show for it.
“Our challenge this month is to grow and I’m really pleased we’ve got this February in front of us in terms of this challenge.
“It’s testing you and how do you improve if you don’t get tested?”
Luke Charman (leg) has joined Emeka Obi on the sidelines, while Kieran Glynn suffered a dead leg in a behind-closed doors game against Accrington Stanley.
There’s also a question mark over Chris Neal’s availability but Owen Evans is back in training.