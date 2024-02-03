Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That made it 10 points from four matches in 2024, all of them at Mill Farm after the postponement of the trip to York City a fortnight ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Fylde are mid-table in terms of their home results this season, they have the division’s joint-worst away record with eight points from 13 games.

AFC Fylde beat Bromley last weekend Picture: Steve McLellan

Today’s trip starts a run of three consecutive away matches, with four of this month’s six games being on the road.

Beech said: “There’s always areas to improve and the thinking behind that is sharing the challenge, trying to invigorate a reaction and looking at some of the reasons why things are the way they are.

“We’ve been very competitive at FC Halifax Town, Rochdale, Altrincham and Gateshead, so we are capable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What we need to do is make sure the performance is solid and we pick up tangible points rather than playing well and not having anything to show for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our challenge this month is to grow and I’m really pleased we’ve got this February in front of us in terms of this challenge.

“It’s testing you and how do you improve if you don’t get tested?”

Luke Charman (leg) has joined Emeka Obi on the sidelines, while Kieran Glynn suffered a dead leg in a behind-closed doors game against Accrington Stanley.