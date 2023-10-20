Blackpool's next opponents have conducted some transfer business ahead of their clash on Saturday.

Alex Gorrin is back at Oxford United - despite being released in the summer. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Blackpool's opponents Oxford United have made a free signing ahead of their League One clash at the Kassam Stadium.

In his pre-match press conference, U's boss Liam Manning admitted that several players had been 'struggling' with knocks, as well as a bout of illness within the camp. It has resulted in Oxford making a short-term signing to help bolster their squad ahead of a busy period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Alex Rodriguez-Gorrin has returned to the club and has signed a short-term deal. The 30-year-old saw his contract expire with them this summer, however he has returned until at least January having worked on his fitness. He has been training with Oxford for the past few months, and has done enough to secure a deal.

“I feel good and want to thank the Gaffer for this opportunity," he said to the official club website.

“Since the end of last season the club have been brilliant with me. I came in for pre-season and worked with the medical team to make sure my rehab was totally complete, and then trained with the squad to get my fitness back.

"I’ve had one or two games behind closed doors to get match sharp and feel strong and ready to go."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gorrin has twice been dealt two long-term injuries, and was limited to just 13 appearances last term. His last competitive game for Oxford came against Woking in the FA Cup on November 16, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His other clubs include Sunderland where he was captain of their youth team, as well as A-League outfit Wellington Phoenix, Boavista, Sepsi OSK and later Motherwell before landing at Oxford in 2019.

First-team manager Liam Manning added: “Alex is a fantastic character. The way he has fought his way back to fitness speaks volumes about his mental strength and attitude.

"We helped him get fit and he has since trained really well.