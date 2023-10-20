News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley reveals key consideration for the Seasiders ahead of the next transfer window

Neil Critchley says Blackpool are always planning for the future- with regular conversations taking place concerning recruitment.
By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST
Despite the January transfer window still being a while off, clubs across England will be preparing for what will be another busy month.

Critchley states plans are in place for the Seasiders, but insists a number of things must be considered before bringing someone new to Bloomfield Road.

"We always look forward,” he said.

"There’s always a succession plan- you have to look at player contractual-wise and where they are at.

"We talk all the time as a group- we come together and we speak.

"That’s the job- you’ve got to be prepared, but there’s a long time between now and January, and a lot can happen.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
"I said it in my last time here, you’ve got to put an emphasis on developing your own players as well.

"If you’ve got the right environment, the right coaching and the right players who want to listen and learn- sometimes what you’ve got inside the building is just as important as the ones outside.

"Sometimes not enough emphasis is put on working with the players who are right in front of you and helping them to get better.

"We’ll concentrate the players we’ve got right here, right now.”

