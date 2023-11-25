Chris Beech believes AFC Fylde’s recent run of results show the players are heading in the right direction.

The Coasters welcome Dorking Wanderers to Mill Farm for an early kick-off today (12pm), looking to follow up the midweek point at FC Halifax Town.

Their 2-2 draw made it two wins, two draws and two defeats since the club’s director of football stepped into the head coaching role after Adam Murray’s departure on October 8.

It leaves Fylde second-bottom of the National League table approaching the midway point of the campaign, albeit only four points from safety.

AFC Fylde drew at FC Halifax Town in midweek Picture: Steve McLellan

Beech said: “In this period of six games, we’ve managed to change the direction of where we were going so we need to make sure it keeps going.

“When we made the change, we said we needed to try and achieve 12 wins after having two in the first 15.

“Two wins and two draws in the last six means we’re harder to beat and it’s a significant shift but, within that, we need to keep growing.

“If this was the start of the season, I think two wins and two draws from six games would have you around 10th or 11th.

“Because of the start we had, it’s like we’re 10 yards behind everyone else in trying to win a 100m race so, when you don’t get wins, then it feels worse psychologically.

“What’s hard is to flip that around and have people come with us on that journey.