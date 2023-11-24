News you can trust since 1873
AFC Fylde's performance pleases coaching staff

AFC Fylde return to action tomorrow with Chris Beech pleased by his players’ efforts in their midweek point at FC Halifax Town.
By Gavin Browne
Published 24th Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT
Taelor O’Kane netted twice, the second coming in stoppage time, to secure a 2-2 draw for the Coasters, who had earlier seen Danny Whitehead sent off.

The point was Fylde’s first in three games, setting them up for Saturday’s 12pm kick-off against Dorking Wanderers at Mill Farm.

Speaking after Tuesday’s game, Fylde’s director of football said: “It’s an excellent point away from home: really pleased with the players and their efforts.

Chris Beech saw AFC Fylde's players draw in midweek Picture: Steve McLellanChris Beech saw AFC Fylde's players draw in midweek Picture: Steve McLellan
Chris Beech saw AFC Fylde's players draw in midweek Picture: Steve McLellan
“The tactical set-up for us was excellent and the way they played, they deserve full credit for their efforts.

“I’m a little frustrated because we definitely deserved more from that football match.”

The Fylde camp was, however, less pleased by some of the refereeing decisions that were made on Tuesday night.

Beech said: “Luke (Charman) got elbowed. Whether the lad meant it or not, I don’t know, but he did get hit in the face.

“To say he’s not cut or got stitches to justify the action – not right, he got elbowed.

“I try and live in a no excuse environment. I’m trying my best but it’s getting tested.

“I’m really frustrated. The second goal they score, Nick Haughton is completely dragged back.

“Don’t get me wrong, I don’t condone a reaction like that (Whitehead’s red card) but we got punished on every 50-50 for 51 minutes and they take no responsibility for the outcomes.

“We get ready for our home game but the players were brilliant, the staff were excellent, the substitutes were great and the supporters were loud.”

