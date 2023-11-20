AFC Fylde will travel to Nuneaton Borough next month following the draw for round three of the FA Trophy.

Monday afternoon’s draw for the last 64 was split into northern and southern sections.

The Coasters go to a Nuneaton team which reached round three after a 4-2 win against Banbury United on Saturday.

The game is due to be played on Saturday, December 9 (3pm), with the winners picking up £4,500 and the losers £1,250 from the competition’s prize fund.

AFC Fylde found out their FA Trophy opposition Picture: Steve McLellan

Before then, however, Fylde return to National League action on Tuesday with a trip to FC Halifax Town.

They do so on the back of Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Bromley, which made it back-to-back defeats after picking up seven points from nine.

Reflecting on that defeat, Fylde director of football, Chris Beech, said: “We saw some real resilient defending, some excellent goalkeeping, some good blocks.

“It was a lot different to last week’s situation, conceding the goals, and I was really pleased with that.”

Elsewhere, Fylde loanee Nelson Khumbeni is relishing his​ experience of senior football at Mill Farm.

The Bolton Wanderers youngster joined the club on a 28-day loan, together with team-mate Max Conway, in early October.

​Those deals have now been extended until January 2024 as the Coasters look to try and climb away from the wrong end of the National League table.

Speaking before last weekend’s defeat, the 21-year-old said: “The lads have been superb with me and Max since being here – and it feels like we’ve slotted in and been here for ages.

“Especially for myself and this being my first loan, it needed to be a seamless transition, but also having Max here has helped as we’re on the same journey at the same time.”

While it’s been a difficult season in terms of results, Khumbeni believes his loan is crucial for his development.

“I’m really enjoying my time with the club,” he said.

“Playing games consistently and having the opportunity to be in and around a first-team environment is so valuable to my development.

“Meeting the demands of every game means something with three points on the line.