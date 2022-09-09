AFC Fylde's match at Curzon Ashton is also postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
AFC Fylde’s National League North trip to Curzon Ashton has been postponed following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
The announcement of the monarch’s passing had left sporting bodies facing the decision of what would be the most appropriate form of action in terms of the weekend’s events.
Statements were issued by the Premier League and EFL on Friday morning, confirming their scheduled matches this weekend would be postponed.
The National League did likewise, following a Football Association announcement saying all football fixtures across the Barclays Women’s Super League, Barclays Women’s Championship, the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, the Isuzu FA Trophy, National League and grassroots competitions would be off.
“Firstly, the National League sends sincere condolences of all Member Clubs on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to His Majesty King Charles III and the further Royal Family,” a competition statement said.
“Further to this morning’s statement by Debbie Hewitt, chair of The Football Association, all National League System, FA Trophy, and grassroots fixtures scheduled for this weekend will not take place as a mark of respect. The Queen was the FA’s patron, and Prince William is its President.
“At this moment National League fixtures will go ahead as planned from Monday 12 September onwards although we understand no sporting event of any kind will be permitted on the day of The Queen’s funeral.
“The decision to postpone this weekend’s fixtures is taken in line with guidance from the FA in consultation with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. The League fully supports this stance.”