Blackpool waiting on EFL fixture decision for Middlesbrough game following Queen Elizabeth's death

This afternoon’s passing of the Queen will start a period of mourning across the United Kingdom, as detailed in a document called “Operation London Bridge”.

As part of that plan, which is set out for the nine days following the monarch’s death, it’s expected that sports fixtures would indeed be postponed.

However, in a statement released this evening, the EFL said that has yet to be decided.

“Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity,” an EFL spokesperson said.

It comes as Blackpool prepare to take on Middlesbrough at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Rick Parry, chair of the EFL, has also released the following statement: “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral this afternoon

“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.

“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.

“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

“On behalf of the League and its Clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.