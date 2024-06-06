Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teenager Jack Morris has become the latest AFC Fylde Academy graduate to sign a professional deal with the club.

The 18-year-old, who made his debut as a substitute at Woking on the final day of the season, has put pen to paper at Mill Farm.

Having helped the Coasters reach the FA Youth Cup third round in 2023/24, Morris follows the lead set by former Academy duo Taelor O’Kane and Danny Ormerod.

Fylde head coach Chris Beech said: “It is great news for the club that we have more talented young players joining the first-team squad.

Jack Morris has signed his first professional contract with AFC Fylde Picture: Steve McLellan

“Having invited Jack up to train with us regularly towards the back end of the season, he soon showed his capabilities to make an impact in the training sessions.

“When we, as a team, secured our National League status both Nick (Anderton, Fylde assistant boss) and I agreed to provide an opportunity for Jack to make his debut away at Woking.

“With nothing guaranteed in the future and big challenges that lay ahead of any young man’s footballing career, Jack understands he will need to work extremely hard to meet our demands both on and off the pitch, supporting his team-mates and adding value to the team.

“It was a pleasure to meet his father and understand Jack a little more and, with hard work, application and opportunity, I’m sure Jack’s progress will continue over the 2024/25 season.”

Elsewhere, Luke Charman has agreed a move to Hartlepool United once his Mill Farm contract expires at the end of the month.