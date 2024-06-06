AFC Fylde sign former Sheffield United, Bradford City, Carlisle United and Walsall man
The 27-year-old, who played under Beech at Carlisle United, has signed a one-year deal with the option of a second.
Fylde is the latest destination in a career which has also seen Riley feature for Manchester United, Sheffield United, Bradford City and Walsall.
He said: “I’ve worked with Beechy in the past, so I know his attitude towards wanting to be successful and what he brings as a manager.
“I’m excited to get going and, being a local lad from round here, it’s an exciting challenge for me.
“Conversations with my agent and Beechy started a while back. I trusted Beechy and he trusted me as we’ve worked together in the past, so it was an easy decision.
“Growing up in Lytham, I’ve been around this area for my whole life; it’s nice for myself and my family, they can pop down to the games.
“I’ve got a lot of friends in the local area, so it will be nice to see them come down on the weekend and support the lads.
“I’m a tenacious player, a box-to-box midfielder, and I like to get forward and create things and be a leader on the pitch.
“The ambitions that I have match those of the gaffer. I think, for everyone here, we want to have a successful season.
“I wouldn’t be here if there wasn’t that ambition to be successful, so of course that’s what we are here to do and hopefully I can come here and help the team do that.”