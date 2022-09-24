AFC Fylde won't take struggling Bradford (Park Avenue) lightly

The Coasters are up against Bradford (Park Avenue) at Mill Farm, looking to make it seven games unbeaten in all competitions.

It’s a run that has seen them progress into the FA Cup’s third qualifying round and climb to fourth in the league table.

Fylde will be bidding to defeat a visiting team which sits at the foot of the division after failing to win any of its first eight league games.

AFC Fylde are back on home soil this afternoon a week on from their FA Cup draw with Farsley Celtic Picture: Steve McLellan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four of their five defeats have come at home, though their away results have been better with three draws from four road trips.

Bird – who was Fylde’s fourth signing of a busy summer – told the club website this afternoon’s visitors cannot be taken for granted.

“Every game in this league’s tough,” the 23-year-old recognised.

“We have got to take it game by game, we literally just look at the next game and go from there with it.

“We’re six unbeaten now and hopefully that can extend for however long we keep it up.

“We’ve got a good bunch of players here, a good atmosphere, so it’s going well.

“The more games you win, the more happy the changing room’s going to be and it’s better coming into work.

“We just keep on taking it game by game and picking up three points, and we’ll be well on our way.”

This afternoon’s match is the first of consecutive home games for the Coasters with Spennymoor Town visiting on Tuesday night.

Fylde have won three of their four league matches on home soil so far with Scarborough Athletic the only team to take away any points.

The hope is that James Rowe’s players can capitalise on their upcoming home advantage.

Bird said: “We’ve got two games coming up now at home, quite close to each other.

“Hopefully we can pick maximum points up and keep on pushing right up the table.”

It’s also been confirmed that Fylde’s FA Cup trip to Congleton Town on October 1 has been chosen for live TV coverage.