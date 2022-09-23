AFC Fylde striker Ligendza stands strong on testing debut

So says assistant manager Andy Taylor, who praised the teenage striker following his debut in Tuesday's 3-0 win in West Yorkshire.

The 19-year-old's signing from Cardiff City was announced just ahead of Saturday's second qualifying round tie against Farsley, a 1-1 draw which resulted in the midweek rematch.

Nick Haughton scores his and Fylde's second goal from the penalty spot in Tuesday's FA Cup replay win at Farsley Celtic Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicester-born Ligendza was a prolific scorer in development sides at Cardiff, where he has come through the ranks for over a decade, but Tuesday's cup tie was his first senior outing.

And Taylor told the club's media team: “It was an excellent debut from Siya, who worked his socks off.

“He never gave up and harried the defenders.

“He got a bit of a battering off one or two of them as well but he jumped up and got on with it.

“He deserved a goal and did everything but get one. He can be proud of himself.”

Fylde's reward is a visit to North West Counties League club Congleton Town in the next round a week on Saturday, though first they face two home games in National League North, starting with tomorrow's visit of bottom club Bradford (Park Avenue).

The replay was a match Fylde did not want but a comprehensive win over league rivals can only have boosted confidence and stretched the Coasters' unbeaten run to six games.

James Rowe's number two added: “We're really pleased with the performance. We were all disappointed on Saturday, so obviously we've had an extra game but we've come here, been professional and defended the 18-yard box really, really well, which is vital on nights like these.”

“Our quality shone through, we scored some good goals and in the end it's a good victory.”

This was fourth-placed Fylde's second win of the season at Farsley's Citadel home but Taylor insists it's a tough place to visit.

“They test you, they are physical and they put balls in your box,” he said. “They make you defend and you've got to stand up to it, which I think we did really, really well.

“Clean sheets are always positive and it's a good all-round performance. We've put Saturday right and this showed the character of the group because they stood up to the test. A lot of teams will come here and buckle, so we're really, really pleased. A lot of teams will come here and buckle.

“Winning breeds confidence and when you get on that run you want to hold on to it.

“We're on a good run of form, confidence is high and we take that on to Saturday.”

Fylde Women are also at home this weekend, facing Derby in the FA Women's National League Cup at Kellamergh Park.