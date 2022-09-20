Farsley Celtic 0 AFC Fylde 3: Haughton nets two in FA Cup replay

Nick Haughton scored twice in West Yorkshire before Kyle Morrison, who had opened the scoring in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Mill Farm, sealed victory against Fylde's National League North rivals.

The return of Haughton was one of seven changes made by boss James Rowe to Saturday's starting line-up, with new striker Siya Ligendza making his full debut.

Fylde took the game to Farsley from the get-go but it was the hosts who created the first goal threat, Frank Mulhern almost catching keeper Chris Neal off his line only for his shot to pass inches wide.

Nick Haughton scores his second goal from the penalty spot in AFC Fylde's FA Cup win at Farsley Celtic Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors replied as Jordan Cranston applied the afterburners down the left, and his cross resulted in Danny Philliskirk setting up Haughton for a shot from the edge of the area which flew just wide.

A header by Fylde's Will Hatfield bounced up into the arms of keeper Owen Mason, then former Cardiff City teenager Ligendza had a chance to mark his first start in senior football with a goal but volleyed over from Cranston's cross.

Tom Allan, whose equaliser at Mill Farm had forced this replay, had the last chance of the first half for Farsley but couldn't get a shot away on controlling a free-kick to the back post.

Fylde were ahead within three minutes of the restart, Philliskirk heading the ball down for Haughton to chip Mason from the edge of the box.

Fylde's number 10 doubled the lead on 65 minutes, finding the top corner from the penalty spot after Ligendza had been bundled over.

And nine minutes later it was three as Cranston, whose crossing was mostly on the money throughout, picked out the late run of Morrison with his free-kick to the back-post and the defender scored with a close-range bullet header.

Farsley refused to give up, Adam Clayton heading powerfully but just wide from a corner.

Ligendza's hopes rose of a dream goal when he pounced on a loose ball but Mason clutched the striker's fierce effort to his chest.

North West Counties League club Congleton defeated Newcastle Town 3-2 in their replay and are due to host Fylde a week on Saturday, October 1.

The Coasters face two home league games before then, against Bradford (Park Avenue) this Saturday and Spennymoor Town next Tuesday.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Morrison, Bird, Whitmore, Weston (Patten 79), Hatfield (Whitehead 76), Philliskirk, Cranston, Barrett, Haughton (Walker 73), Ligendza; Not used: McPartlan, Obi, Conlan, Osborne.