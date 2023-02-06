But while Fylde were always up against it away to Super League club Aston Villa, Sunday's 2-0 quarter-final loss at home to Leeds United was more unexpected.

Leeds play a level below the Coasters in Division One North but Fylde's Megan Hunter was the busier keeper in a goalless first half at Kellamergh Park.

Fylde could not break through the Leeds defence Picture: FYLDE WOMEN

Hunter rushed off her line to deny the dangerous Macy Ellis, then saved an Abbie Brown shot lacking power.

Emily Hollinshead went closest to a Fylde goal before the break but shot just over.

Leeds settled the tie with two goals in four minutes after the break.

First Kathryn Smith crashed home a long-range piledriver on 50 minutes, then Brown tapped in after Hunter couldn't hold a shot.

Fylde couldn't find a way back although Leeds lost Rachel Hindle for 10 minutes for dissent.

Leeds will face Southampton in the semi-finals a week on Sunday.

