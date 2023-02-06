AFC Fylde Women see National Plate run ended by Leeds
AFC Fylde Women's run in the FA National Plate ended a week after their Women's FA Cup exit.
But while Fylde were always up against it away to Super League club Aston Villa, Sunday's 2-0 quarter-final loss at home to Leeds United was more unexpected.
Leeds play a level below the Coasters in Division One North but Fylde's Megan Hunter was the busier keeper in a goalless first half at Kellamergh Park.
Hunter rushed off her line to deny the dangerous Macy Ellis, then saved an Abbie Brown shot lacking power.
Emily Hollinshead went closest to a Fylde goal before the break but shot just over.
Leeds settled the tie with two goals in four minutes after the break.
First Kathryn Smith crashed home a long-range piledriver on 50 minutes, then Brown tapped in after Hunter couldn't hold a shot.
Fylde couldn't find a way back although Leeds lost Rachel Hindle for 10 minutes for dissent.
Leeds will face Southampton in the semi-finals a week on Sunday.
Fylde: Hunter, Fryer, Young, Carroll, Merrin, Forster, Rowe, Beresford (Binks 59), McCoy (Hignett 80), Hollinshead (Whittaker 71), Field; Not used: Fenton