The Vitality Women's FA Cup fourth round tie takes place at Walsall's Bescot Stadium, with a 6pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Fryer said: “We're all very excited. It's what you dream of when you come into this competition.

Aston Villa will provide top-flight opposition for AFC Fylde Women in Sunday's FA Cup tie Picture: GETTY IMAGES

"You want to put yourselves up against the best teams in the country, so we're super-excited for the challenge but we know it's going to be a tough game.

“It would be great to play against the likes of (England international) Rachel Daly and (Manchester United loanee) Kirsty Hanson. They've got some great, fantastic players but we're up for the challenge.”

Villa stand sixth in the WSL, having beaten Tottenham and drawn at Manchester City in their latest outings – they were due to visit Arsenal in the League Cup quarter-finals last night.

The Coasters were out of action last weekend, when their National Plate quarter-final at home to Leeds United was frozen off. That match has been rearranged for a week on Sunday, with the winners to host Southampton in the semis.

Danielle Young's Fylde side had hoped to play last Sunday to get a shock 12-1 thrashing by Nottingham Forest in their last FA Women’s National Northern Premier League game out of their system.