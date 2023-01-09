It had been two months since the Coasters' previous league game, during which time they have won through to the fourth round of the Vitality Women's FA Cup.

Faye McCoy forced the first save of the day out of Wolves keeper Bec Thomas after five minutes as Fylde signalled their intent early on at New Bucks Head.

AFC Fylde Women celebrate at Wolves Picture: AFC FYLDE WOMEN

Amy Hughes burst into the box but shot over before the visitors took the lead on 33 minutes.

Sasha Rowe's corner was played out to player manager Danni Young, who crossed for Hannah Forster to score.

It remained 1-0 at half-time but Fylde went close again with seconds of the restart as Emily Hollinshead's powerful shot was saved by Thomas.

The Wolves were roused into action as Destiny Toussaint's effort smashed against the crossbar on 52 minutes.

The Fylde bar was struck again three minutes later, direct from a corner, then Grace Pomfret pulled off two great saves within a few minutes to preserve the visitors' lead.

But Fylde continued to create chances as Hollinshead's shot was deflected away and Laura Merrin's cross found the net only for an infringement to see the goal ruled out.

Fylde finally had breathing space on 66 minutes, when McCoy converted a penalty, then at the other end Anna Morphet skied a spot-kick for the hosts to dash any hopes of a comeback with 10 minutes left.

Caz Fields' header was saved from Rowe's cross but sixth-placed Fylde had done enough to clinch a third league win of the season, three months after their last one.

The FA Cup tie at Aston Villa on January 29 is looming on the horizon but first Fylde play their first home match of the year against second-placed Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Fylde: Pomfret, Binks, Young, Fryer, Merrin, Forster, Rowe, McCoy, Hughes, Fields, Hollinshead; Subs Hunter, Hignett, Fenton Smith

