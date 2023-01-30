Aston Villa Women 11 AFC Fylde Women 0: Super League stars sweep Coasters aside in FA Cup

Fylde's big day against Women's Super League opposition proved a humbling experience as England star Rachel Daly scored four.

The Coasters had done superbly to reach the fourth round of the Vitality Women's FA Cup but their hosts breezed through to the last-16 in clinical style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An even bigger score looked on the cards as Villa went six up after 25 minutes at Bescot Stadium on Sunday evening but Fylde keeper Megan Hunter produced a string of outstanding saves.

It was a tough day for Fylde Women at Aston Villa in the Women's FA Cup Picture: AFC FYLDE WOMEN

Daly, an ever-present for the Lionesses in last year's Euros triumph, opened the scoring in the second minute, after a strong burst forward from Alisha Lehmann.

Hunter got hands to Laura Blindkile Brown's shot from outside the box but couldn't keep it out, then Daly netted Villa's third in the opening 10 minutes.

The England defender-turned-forward was denied a 13-minute hat-trick when Hunter saved her penalty,

Two more fine saves followed before Kenza Dali's free-kick made it four in the 21st minute, then Emily Gielnik scored with a long-range lob a minute later and Anna Patten soon struck the sixth.

Fylde managed to steady their ship until half-time but Hunter was against forced to rescue her side early in the second period.

Daly's hat-trick goal in the 51st minute didn't reopen the floodgates and it wasn't until the 70th that she completed her four-goal tally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lehman notched the ninth on 75 minutes and Maz Pecheco brought up double figures three minutes later.

The mounting goal total didn't prevent Hunter giving her all and three more fine saves followed in quick succession before Sarah Mayling completed the scoring from the penalty spot with two minutes left.

That's 23 goals conceded in two matches by Fylde, who will be anxious to tighten up for Sunday's National Plate quarter-final at home to Leeds United.

Fylde: Hunter, Taylor, Young, Carroll, Fryer, Forster, Merrin, Rowe, McCoy, Fields, Hollinshead; Subs: Beresford, Hignett, Binks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad