AFC Fylde will treat every opponent the same

By Gavin Browne
Published 15th Mar 2025, 08:00 BST
David Longwell is preparing for a battle as AFC Fylde look to inflict another National League defeat upon Ebbsfleet United this afternoon.

The Coasters travel to an Ebbsfleet team marooned at the foot of the table, having only won one of their 37 league games this season.

Most Popular

A Fylde win, along with three points for Dagenham and Redbridge against Tamworth, would see Ebbsfleet relegated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fylde are also looking to avoid finishing in the relegation positions after last weekend’s loss to Braintree Town left them one point clear of fourth-bottom Wealdstone, who have a game in hand.

AFC Fylde interim boss David Longwell Picture: AFC Fyldeplaceholder image
AFC Fylde interim boss David Longwell Picture: AFC Fylde
placeholder image
Read More
Ex-Preston North End and Hearts coach in frame for AFC Fylde role

Longwell told the Coasters’ media team: “It’s easy, when you win, to get too carried away or, if you lose, to get too low.

“You’re just trying to keep it on a level, that’s what we’ve tried to do with it.

“We aren’t high-fiving or feeling sorry for ourselves, the bottom line is we’re here to work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This week has been a positive week but it’s a positive week working to try and give ourselves the best opportunity.

“Every game in this league is hard. No matter what position they’re in, every game is hard and the game this weekend is going to be a hard game.

“You can try and look too far ahead and how many games you’ve got.

“We’ve got to give each game the same respect – which we try to do – and look at the opposition, look at the strengths and weaknesses, and where we can try and hopefully win a game of football.

“No matter who we’re playing, where they are in the league, you’ve got to give that respect.”

Related topics:CoastersAFC FyldeNational LeagueDagenhamRedbridgeWealdstone
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice