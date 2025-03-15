David Longwell is preparing for a battle as AFC Fylde look to inflict another National League defeat upon Ebbsfleet United this afternoon.

The Coasters travel to an Ebbsfleet team marooned at the foot of the table, having only won one of their 37 league games this season.

A Fylde win, along with three points for Dagenham and Redbridge against Tamworth, would see Ebbsfleet relegated.

Fylde are also looking to avoid finishing in the relegation positions after last weekend’s loss to Braintree Town left them one point clear of fourth-bottom Wealdstone, who have a game in hand.

Longwell told the Coasters’ media team: “It’s easy, when you win, to get too carried away or, if you lose, to get too low.

“You’re just trying to keep it on a level, that’s what we’ve tried to do with it.

“We aren’t high-fiving or feeling sorry for ourselves, the bottom line is we’re here to work.

“This week has been a positive week but it’s a positive week working to try and give ourselves the best opportunity.

“Every game in this league is hard. No matter what position they’re in, every game is hard and the game this weekend is going to be a hard game.

“You can try and look too far ahead and how many games you’ve got.

“We’ve got to give each game the same respect – which we try to do – and look at the opposition, look at the strengths and weaknesses, and where we can try and hopefully win a game of football.

“No matter who we’re playing, where they are in the league, you’ve got to give that respect.”