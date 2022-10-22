The striker swapped Rochdale for Mill Farm last week, making his debut off the bench in last Saturday’s FA Cup draw at Kidderminster Harriers.

Tuesday’s replay saw the 24-year-old again come on as a substitute, firing in his first goal for the club to set up a home tie against Gillingham in round one.

Club-record signings invariably attract attention but Fylde’s interim boss said the Coasters won’t be rushing Charman.

Luke Charman celebrates scoring for AFC Fylde on Tuesday Picture: Steve McLellan

Taylor said: “There’s no pressure from us, the fee is what it is.

“We aren’t expecting him to come in straight away and set the world alight, it’s a process of building him up and getting him back to his best.

“Goals help with confidence – of course they do, he’s a striker – but we know he’s a good player and what he can bring to the group.

“We will be patient with him and give him time.”

A hamstring injury had limited Charman’s involvement at Rochdale in the early part of this season.

While he’s trying to regain match fitness and sharpness, the Coasters can still call upon Nick Haughton, Danny Rowe and Siya Ligendza.

Taylor added: “Luke wants to knuckle down, score goals and win games but an important thing for us is we’ve got a good person on board.

“He’s working his socks off and it’s a case of building him up because he’s missed a lot through injury.