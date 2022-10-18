Siya Ligendza opened the scoring when he nodded in Kyle Morrison’s cross before Luke Charman thundered a strike from distance into the top corner to secure victory.

Andy Taylor made one change to the Fylde team from Saturday’s 2-2 draw, Morrison replacing Nick Haughton.

The Harriers started on the front foot and almost found a first-minute opener but Chris Neal recovered after letting Jack Bearne’s cross slip through his gloves.

Siya Ligendza scores AFC Fylde's first goal Picture: Steve McLellan

The Coasters played some free-flowing football but the next opportunity came the visitors’ way.

A corner fell to Krystian Pearce but he couldn’t find a gap among a forest of Fylde shirts.

Fylde then saw Ligendza fouled around 30 yards from goal but Danny Rowe’s effort found the gloves of Kidderminster keeper Tom Palmer.

The keeper was forced into action again before the break, holding Danny Philliskirk’s shot after he had created a little bit of space for himself.

After a goalless first half, the Coasters came out on the front foot for the second 45 minutes.

That led to Ligendza cutting inside and testing Palmer from distance, the Harriers shot-stopper just managing to tip the ball over.

Fylde finally broke the deadlock when Morrison sent a first-time cross into the area, where an unmarked Ligendza was waiting to score the opener.

They almost had another when Charman, who came on for Ligendza, charged down the line and pulled the ball back for another substitute, Danny Whitehead, who took a touch but saw his effort blocked.

Nevertheless, Charman marked his home debut in style with the second goal.

He collected Tom Walker’s pass on the half-turn before opening up his body and finding the top corner from just outside the area.

That put the icing on the cake and the Coasters into the first round next month.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Barrett (Whitehead 59), Whitmore, Davis, Morrison, Conlan, Philliskirk, Weston, Walker (Rowley 82), Ligendza (Charman 71), Rowe. Subs not used: Bird, Obi, Hatfield, Haughton.