AFC Fylde braced for a difficult afternoon against Leamington
Andy Taylor has warned AFC Fylde’s players that a difficult afternoon awaits when they return to National League North matters tomorrow.
Having booked a home tie against Gillingham in round one of the FA Cup during midweek, the Coasters head to Leamington on Saturday in search of three points.
Fylde sit fourth in the table, level on points with Banbury United, and three adrift of the top two, leaders King’s Lynn Town and Darlington.
Leamington sit in mid-table but, while they haven’t won in six matches across all competitions, they have won four and drawn one of seven NLN games this season.
Consequently, Taylor is guarding against any complacency in the Fylde camp.
The interim boss said: “They are a solid team that don’t concede many.
“It’s not an easy place to go and we know we’ve got to be on top of our game.
“That was the message after the game on Tuesday; it was a brilliant performance and a brilliant game but we’ve got a tough game on Saturday.
“Leamington will certainly be that; there aren’t any easy games at this level.”
The Coasters have been boosted by the news that Nick Haughton is back to full fitness.
He was an unused substitute in the midweek win against Kidderminster Harriers after missing Monday’s training with an illness bug.
Haughton watched on as goals from Siya Ligendza and Luke Charman gave Fylde victory.
“That was one of the biggest plusses for me,” Taylor said.
“At times this year, we’ve been too reliant on Nick so it was brilliant for the group that we got a performance and a result on Tuesday without needing Nick.”