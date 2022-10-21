Fylde sit fourth in the table, level on points with Banbury United, and three adrift of the top two, leaders King’s Lynn Town and Darlington.

Leamington sit in mid-table but, while they haven’t won in six matches across all competitions, they have won four and drawn one of seven NLN games this season.

Nick Haughton is back in contention after being an unused sub in AFC Fylde's midweek FA Cup win Picture: Steve McLellan

Consequently, Taylor is guarding against any complacency in the Fylde camp.

The interim boss said: “They are a solid team that don’t concede many.

“It’s not an easy place to go and we know we’ve got to be on top of our game.

“That was the message after the game on Tuesday; it was a brilliant performance and a brilliant game but we’ve got a tough game on Saturday.

“Leamington will certainly be that; there aren’t any easy games at this level.”

The Coasters have been boosted by the news that Nick Haughton is back to full fitness.

He was an unused substitute in the midweek win against Kidderminster Harriers after missing Monday’s training with an illness bug.

Haughton watched on as goals from Siya Ligendza and Luke Charman gave Fylde victory.

“That was one of the biggest plusses for me,” Taylor said.