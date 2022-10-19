Siya Ligendza and Luke Charman gave the Coasters a 2-0 win against Kidderminster Harriers in Tuesday’s fourth qualifying round replay at Mill Farm.

It sets up a home game against League Two club Gillingham on the first weekend in November.

Speaking after Tuesday’s win, Fylde’s interim boss told the club website: “Obviously, the number one job is to get in the hat for the next round, which we’ve done.

Luke Charman scores AFC Fylde's second goal against Kidderminster Harriers Picture: Steve McLellan

“I thought, defensively, we were outstanding. The shape was excellent behind the ball, we defended the box when we needed to, put bodies on the line when we needed to.

“On the other side of the game, we scored two really good goals, had another couple of really good chances as well.

“(I’m) Delighted for Siya, delighted for Luke, getting his first goal for the club, so really happy with the night’s work.”

However, while pleased to have won the cup tie, Taylor’s focus has already returned to National League North matters.

He added: “A home tie is excellent. It’s a bit of a free hit for us being the level we’re at compared to the level Gillingham are at.

“We’re in confident mood. Obviously we’ve got some league games to take care of before then and to concentrate on those.