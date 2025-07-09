​Craig Mahon is the new head coach of AFC Fylde Photo: AFC Fylde

Craig Mahon begins his reign as AFC Fylde head coach with a home fixture on day one of the new National League North season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coasters will begin their 2025/26 campaign on Saturday, August 9, when Oxford City make the visit to Mill Farm.

That is the first of six fixtures in the opening month of the campaign as Fylde look for an immediate return to non-league’s top flight after last season’s relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mahon’s former club, Curzon Ashton, welcome Fylde at the end of November before the return fixture is the last game in February.

a

One of Mahon’s Mill Farm predecessors, Adam Murray, returns with Kidderminster Harriers on the third weekend of the new season.

Chorley visit on Boxing Day and host the return game on Good Friday, while a home match with Radcliffe awaits on Easter Monday.

The regular season will end with a trip to Merthyr Town on the final weekend in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In all, 24 of Fylde’s 46 matches are due to be played before the end of the year.

Fixtures are subject to change but, as it stands, the Coasters’ fixture list is as follows:

August

9 Oxford City (h)

16 Scarborough (a)

19 Darlington (a)

23 Kidderminster Harriers (h)

25 Southport (a)

30 Bedford Town (h)

September

2 Chester (h)

6 Peterborough Sports (a)

20 Leamington (h)

October

4 AFC Telford United (a)

11 Worksop Town (h)

18 King’s Lynn Town (a)

21 Spennymoor Town (a)

25 Hereford (h)

November

1 Marine (a)

4 South Shields (h)

8 Alfreton Town (a)

22 Buxton (h)

25 Macclesfield (h)

29 Curzon Ashton (a)

December

6 Merthyr Town (h)

20 Kidderminster Harriers (a)

26 Chorley (h)

30 Radcliffe (a)

January

3 Bedford Town (a)

10 Peterborough Sports (h)

17 Scarborough (h)

24 Oxford City (a)

27 South Shields (a)

31 Marine (h)

February

7 Hereford (a)

10 Spennymoor Town (h)

14 Alfreton Town (h)

21 Buxton (a)

24 Macclesfield (a)

28 Curzon Ashton (h)

March

7 Leamington (a)

10 AFC Telford United (h)

14 King’s Lynn Town (h)

21 Worksop Town (a)

28 Darlington (h)

April

3 Chorley (a)

6 Radcliffe (h)

11 Chester (a)

18 Southport (h)

25 Merthyr Town (a)