AFC Fylde have signed midfielder George Wilson Photo: AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde head coach Craig Mahon has added to his squad with the signing of midfielder George Wilson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has agreed a one-year deal, with an option, having left National League side Altrincham in the summer after making 29 league appearances last season.

Speaking of his move to Mill Farm, Wilson said: “I’m really happy to be here. I’m delighted to get the deal over the line and get into the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had a really good first day training and now I’m keen to get stuck into the rest of pre-season.

“I’ve picked up some experience at National League level, where I managed to get around 50 games under my belt, and hopefully I can bring that experience into Fylde now.”

After coming through the academy ranks at Blackburn Rovers, Wilson moved on to Loughborough while studying at university, before moving over to Sweden for a year.

He featured for Ljungskile SK in 2021 before moving back to England and spending a year at Coalville Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson was a standout in the Coalville side during the 2022/23 campaign, helping them reach round one of the FA Cup and the FA Trophy fourth round.

They narrowly missed out on promotion from the Southern Football League Premier Division Central, finishing second on goal difference and losing in the play-offs.

Wilson, who can also operate defensively, joined Altrincham in 2023 and played more than 50 times for the club.

Mahon added: “We’re really pleased to bring George to the club.

“He’ll add a different dimension to our midfield and he gives us a unique quality that will complement the group and strengthen our options moving forward.”