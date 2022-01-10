AFC Fylde striker pleased to rejoin Altrincham on loan

The deal, which runs for the remainder of the season, was announced last Friday, 24 hours before the striker started for Alty in their 1-1 draw at Barnet.

Hulme had netted 70 goals at a rate of one every other game before making the move to Mill Farm 15 months ago.

Speaking to the Altrincham website, Hulme said: “I’m glad to be here and can’t wait to get going.

Jordan Hulme has rejoined Altrincham on loan Picture: Steve McLellan

“It hasn’t been the best 15 months for me, football-wise. It’s nobody’s fault, but it just didn’t happen for me at Fylde, and when I got the call to come here, I thought ‘Let’s give it a go.’

“This is where I’ve been happiest and played my best football.

“Parky (Phil Parkinson, Altrincham manager) always believed in me and believed in me again by bringing me back, so I’ve got to pay him back, haven’t I?

“Great times, great lads and a great manager. That’s how I remember my first spell here, and I want those moments back again.

“I’m taking a step up at a place I love, and I’m buzzing at the thought of getting out there with the lads again.

“I’m fit, available and raring to go.

“To be honest, it feels like I’m back home. It’s great to be here again.”

Hulme had joined the Coasters from Altrincham for an undisclosed fee in October 2020, signing a one-year deal with the club holding the option for a further 12 months.

He made 22 appearances for the club and also spent a month on loan at Ashton United earlier in the season.

Elsewhere, Saturday’s heavy rain got the better of Squires Gate and AFC Blackpool as their respective North West Counties Football League matches were postponed because of waterlogged pitches.

Gate had been due to play at AFC Liverpool, while the Mechanics should have hosted Atherton LR.

They travel to Cleator Moor Celtic on Saturday, while Gate are at Northwich Victoria 24 hours later.