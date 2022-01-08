AFC Fylde loan duo return to parent clubs

Right-back Kieran Lloyd has spent the past two months on loan at Mill Farm from Wigan Athletic, while winger Ethan Walker’s second stint from Preston North End has also expired.

A Covid outbreak has closed the training ground and forced Fylde to sit out a second successive weekend.

Ethan Walker has returned to Preston North End after his loan spell at AFC Fylde Picture: Steve McLellan

Manager Jim Bentley told The Gazette: “It wouldn’t have been right to extend the loans for a further month when we aren’t playing for two weeks.

“We have players for those positions and Nathan Shaw is coming back from injury.”