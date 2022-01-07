Manager Jim Bentley joins the Covid cases as AFC Fylde sit out another weekend

Tomorrow’s scheduled home game against York City has been postponed, meaning the Coasters have called off both scheduled fixtures since the turn of the year.

Having been largely successful in keeping Covid at bay this season, Fylde recorded an outbreak on New Year’s Eve, calling off last Sunday’s derby at Chorley.

Jim Bentley and two more Fylde players have tested positive this week Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Two more cases this week on top of a crippling list of injured/unavailable players will keep Fylde out of action for at least another seven days – they are due to visit Leamington a week tomorrow.

And the manager himself hasn’t escaped. Bentley told The Gazette: “I’ve had a positive lateral flow myself. My wife had it over Christmas and one of my lads in school.

“I was surprised really. I went into the club to talk to a player and did a test which came back positive. I feel fine and have no issues.”

The club remains in shutdown, with those players not in self-isolation training by themselves.

Bentley added: “We’re reassessing on a daily basis. I have to say the doctors have been excellent and we’re following all the regulations and guidelines.

“We have the highest vaccination rate in the league and players registered for boosters but you can’t stop this virus.

“It might be that the players who test negative come back as and when, but the lads who have tested positive have to follow protocols for returning to playing and to training.

“You can’t just start training again as normal when you haven’t been out of the house for a week.”

Third-placed Fylde again face the prospect of losing ground at the top of National League North tomorrow, having been fortunate last weekend when the teams above them both lost away.

But top two Brackley Town and Gateshead are at home tomorrow, when leaders Brackley welcome Hereford aiming to extend their three-point advantage over the Coasters. Second-placed Gateshead host Chorley, who are a point behind Fylde in fourth.

Fylde Women kick-off 2022 with a home game against Loughborough Lightning on Sunday at Kellamergh Park.

It’s Fylde’s first game in the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier League since their goalless draw away to leaders Derby County five weeks ago.

Second-placed Fylde are six points behind with a game in hand going into their 2pm clash with second-bottom Lightning, who have only one win to their name.

Blackpool’s North West Counties League clubs are also in action for the first time this year.

Squires Gate visit AFC Liverpool in the premier division tomorrow, while AFC Blackpool welcome Atherton LR to Jepson Lane.

Gate start the year in 17th spot, four places below the visitors but only two points behind.

AFC look to consolidate their top-five spot against an Atherton side currently in the relegation zone.