AFC Fylde v York City off as Covid cases at Coasters force second postponement

Fylde have postponed Saturday's home game against York City, having also pulled out of their derby at Chorley last Sunday.

It follows a Covid outbreak among the squad on Friday last week, with further positive cases now confirmed.

AFC Fylde's new North Stand will be empty this weekend after the Coasters' second successive postponement

A club statement reads: "We regret to inform supporters that our National League North fixture against York City on Saturday 8th January has been postponed due to additional Covid-19 cases in the AFC Fylde squad.

"Unfortunately, due to isolation rules and further positive cases in the Coasters’ squad, Saturday’s game against York City at Mill Farm has been postponed.

"This announcement comes after last weekend’s fixture against Chorley FC at Victory Park was also postponed after positive cases in the Fylde squad and has ultimately affected this weekend’s fixture against the Minstermen.

"A new date for fixture will be communicated in due course. Tickets that have been already bought will be valid for the rearranged game, but supporters who wish to claim a refund can do so in person at the Club Shop.

"For anyone who has purchased hospitality for Saturday’s game, our Commercial Manager, Ryan Green, will be in touch to discuss alternative options."

Fylde are next due in action away to Leamington a week on Saturday.