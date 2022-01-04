AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley not surprised by New Year 'shocks'

Results went Fylde’s way though as Brackley and Gateshead lost away to Kettering and Blyth Spartans respectively.

This was the second game in six days for both clubs but Bentley believes it shows the difficulties the top teams face in a demanding league.

Jim Bentley says the top teams are always 'there to be shot at' on the road Picture: ADAM GEE

He told The Gazette: “We drew at Kettering early in the season, so you don’t need to tell me how difficult that place is to go to.

“We beat Blyth Spartans well at home last month but they are a really tough team to play on their own patch.

“They gave Southport a really tough game the week after we played them. I speak to Liam Watson (Southport manager) regularly and he told me it was one of the toughest away games they’d had.

“These are really difficult places for clubs like Brackley, Gateshead and ourselves to go to. We are up there to be shot at.”

It means Brackley remain three points clear of Fylde at the top but no longer have a game in hand.

Gateshead are a point above the Coasters and have still played two fewer games.

Bentley was speaking to The Gazette after travelling to Leamington for their home defeat by Gloucester City.

Fylde are scheduled to be the next visitors to Leamington a week on Saturday.

Before then, the Coasters aim to return to action at home to York City this weekend.