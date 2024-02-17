Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Beech’s players host Barnet today, the first of back-to-back home matches after three consecutive away games.

Fylde picked up nine points from those trips, making it 19 from a possible 21 to start the year.

It’s a run of form which has seen them climb out of the National League relegation positions with Fylde now 17th, four points clear of the bottom four.

Harry Davis (left) has hailed AFC Fylde's togetherness Picture: Steve McLellan

The most recent of those wins was Tuesday’s 5-0 victory at Aldershot Town, after which Davis told the club website: “I think that result has been coming and we’re looking like a real good side after three away games and three great away wins.

“I think that’s been coming and we were really clinical. It’s coming to the business time now, we’re on a really good run, we’ll have to keep our feet grounded and move onto the next one on Saturday, which will be another tough game against Barnet.

“At the start of the season, we were on the wrong end of some results.

“We’re a young team so we’ve been right on point but overall, in the second half, that’s probably the best we’ve seen out a game and we saw it out really well.