The Coasters climbed to 17th in the National League table, four points clear of the drop zone, after winning 5-0 at an Aldershot Town team which played with 10 men for an hour after Cian Harries’ red card.

Jon Ustabasi, Josh Kay (2), Nick Haughton and Joe Westley were on target as Fylde made it three consecutive away victories and 19 points from 21 to start the year.

Speaking to the club’s media team afterwards, Beech said: “I’m pleased for everybody because you can’t do anything on your own.

“You lead and challenge and push but if people don’t want to follow or do, it doesn’t really mean anything so even in that, there’s still loads to improve in.

“To come here and do that takes great credit, especially with them having a rest on Saturday and we had to go to Eastleigh.

“I’m pleased that the players that we made changes to start the game accepted that change, even though they’ll be disappointed they’re not starting when they’ve played in a winning team.

“I’m also pleased for the players coming in to help carry on forward momentum in regard to winning.