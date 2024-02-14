Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The match was settled in a 10-minute spell in the first half, when the Coasters scored three and the hosts had Cian Harries sent off.

The Shots, on a four-game unbeaten run themselves, started brightly and went close from their first attack as Lorent Tolaj fired wide.

Josh Kay made it three goals in two Fylde games with a brace at Aldershot Photo: AFC FYLDE

Home keeper Jordi Van Stappershoef was first tested in the seventh minute, saving Nick Haughton's 30-yard free-kick.

Fylde were growing into the game and none more so than Josh Kay, who delivered dangerous balls into the box.

The deadlock was broken in the 27th minute, when Haughton's corner was converted by Jon Ustabasi.

The lead was doubled five minutes later as Kay capitalised on good work by Danny Ormerod to smash the ball into the bottom corner. Centre-back Harries' complaints earned him a red card.

And five minutes after that it was 3-0 as Max Conway fed Haughton, who took one touch before firing low and hard into the net.

Fylde were flying in Hampshire as a great save by Van Stappershoef denied Ustabasi a second.

It remained 3-0 at half-time after Shots substitute Josh Stokes linked up with Tolaj and struck the crossbar.

Kay scored his third goal in two games on 51 minutes, firing in off a post after Ustabasi did well on the left.

Fylde knocked the ball about confidently with an extra man and Haughton's header forced another fine save from Van Stappershoef.

Substitute Bryce Hosannah impressed down the right on his debut and set up Joe Westley for a 'goal' which was deemed offside.

Westley did complete Fylde's third successive away win on 88 minutes after Ormerod headed across the box.

Fylde are 17th and within two points of the top half ahead of home games against Barnet on Saturday and Solihull Moors next Tuesday.

Fylde: Richardson, Davis, Haughton, Kay (Westley 70), Graham, Barrett (Hosannah 60), Ustabasi (Hunter 60), Conway, Adshead, Ormerod, Mitchell; Not used: Long, Whitehead.