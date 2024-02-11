News you can trust since 1873
Eastleigh 1 AFC Fylde 2: Kay and Haughton hit target

Goals from Josh Kay and Nick Haughton secured AFC Fylde a third straight National League win with a 2-1 victory at Eastleigh.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Feb 2024, 12:29 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 12:29 GMT
Kay and Haughton netted either side of the break at the Silverlake Stadium for the in-form Coasters to overcome the Spitfires on their travels.

Kay had returned to the Coasters’ line-up in place of Danny Ormerod, whilst new signings Adam Long and Bryce Hossanah were among the substitutes.

Early in the contest, Chris Maguire flashed a dangerous ball across goal which Sam Graham did well to clear to safety.

Nick Haughton was on target (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Haughton then whipped a free-kick from a tight angle on the left which was beaten away by goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

Coasters goalkeeper Theo Richardson then made two good saves, keeping out efforts from Reeves and Enzo Boldewijn.

Fylde led on 42 minutes when Haughton pressured Nigel Atangana, as Westley won possession to play an excellent pass to Kay, who struck right-footed in the box low under McDonnell and into the bottom left-corner.

The Coasters started the second half how they finished the first, on the attack, with Kay’s shot deflected for a corner.

They scored their second with 47 minutes played, Haughton weaving into the box to superbly strike past McDonnell.

Ben Reeves pulled one back for Eastleigh in the 75th minute, when Richardson’s clearance after Maguire’s long ball was half-volleyed in from distance.

