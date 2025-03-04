AFC Fylde showed their resilience to gain a point at Gateshead
The Coasters welcome Hartlepool United to Mill Farm on the back of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Gateshead.
That made it four points from six since Longwell and Chris Neal took interim charge following the departure of Kevin Phillips.
They had trailed at half-time following Regan Booty’s 25th-minute goal but Harry Davis levelled just past the hour to ensure a point apiece.
It left Fylde two points from safety, though only three separate 18th-placed Aldershot Town from Maidenhead United in 22nd.
Speaking after the weekend draw, Longwell told Fylde’s media team: “It’s not my team, Nealo’s team, it’s our team.
“You’ve got to have that togetherness and we’ve said that together is the only way we’re going to survive and get results.
“So much work goes on to try and prepare them (the team) the best they can to get into the game and then it’s up to them.
“When they go over that white line, it’s on them, but Nealo puts so much work in and all the other staff put in hours to try and prepare the team as best we can.
“I think the biggest credit to them would be, if you’re losing 1-0 against Gateshead away from home, to come back and get a point, it just tells you the character they’ve got and it tells you the resilience they’ve got.
“You could easily buckle when those moments happen if you’re away from home against a top team; you could easily fall down but they didn’t, they stood up to it.”