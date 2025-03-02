AFC Fylde made it three away games unbeaten as Harry Davis’ second-half header secured the Coasters a point against Gateshead on Saturday night.

Regan Booty’s opener had looked to set Gateshead on their way in the first half, but Fylde showed plenty of resilience in the 90 minutes to earn a point on the road.

Gateshead controlled large parts of the first 45 minutes, causing Fylde problems with Booty at the heart of the action for the Heed.

Coasters keeper Ben Winterbottom was forced into an early save as Tyrell Sellars-Fleming’s driven effort looked to pick out the bottom corner, only to be denied by the Brentford loanee’s strong hand.

Harry Davis' header finds the net in AFC Fylde's draw at Gateshead Picture: AFC Fylde

Booty was the one to break the deadlock on 25 minutes, however, as he swept an effort into the bottom corner with Gateshead making their early pressure count.

In response, Ashley Boatswain had a half-chance late in the opening period as he looked to capitalise on a mix-up in the home defence, but he was unable to get a clear effort on goal.

Fylde duo Corey Whelan and Max Bardell both picked up early yellow cards in the second half as the Coasters looked to get themselves back into the contest.

They looked dangerous from set-pieces and went close to drawing level when Ethan Mitchell’s header was blocked for another corner.

However, Fylde did find an equaliser on 64 minutes as Davis met Nick Haughton’s cross and headed home his first goal of the campaign.

Winterbottom then produced a fine save late on to deny Luke Hannant from close range, but Fylde rode the wave of home pressure to secure a solid point on their travels.

That lifted them above Maidenhead United and into the final relegation place on goal difference, two points behind Wealdstone who weren’t in action on Saturday.

Gateshead: Brooks, Bartley, Tinkler, Belehouan, Hannant, Roles, Booty, Horton, Worman (Sheaf 71), Malcolm, Sellars-Fleming. Subs not used: Bond, Bramwell, Humbles, McGowan, Milmore, Thompson.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Bardell, Davis, Whelan, McFayden, Mitchell, Riley, Roberts (Hugill 85), Haughton, Massey, Boatswain (Jolley 46). Subs not used: Clark, Sassi, Obi, Long, Morris.

Referee: Aaron Jackson.