AFC Fylde set up FC Halifax Town pre-season meeting

The Coasters will host FC Halifax Town in a friendly at Mill Farm on Tuesday, July 12 (7.45pm).

It is Halifax’s first visit to Mill Farm since 2019 and will also be the eighth meeting between the two sides.

Having seen former boss Pete Wild depart for Barrow AFC, the Shaymen come into pre-season under the guidance of Chris Millington.

AFC Fylde manager James Rowe will see his players face FC Halifax Town in pre-season Picture: Steve McLellan

They enjoyed a fine 2021/22, finishing fourth in the table before losing to Chesterfield in the play-offs.

Admission details for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.

Eight days after the fixture comes another pre-season match when Fylde face Arbroath at Gayfield Park on Wednesday, July 20 (7.30pm).

It comes in a week when they head north of the border for a pre-season training camp at St Andrews.

Arbroath finished second in the Scottish Championship last season but lost out to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the play-offs.

Ticket prices for that game have been announced as £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

Alternatively, it costs £12 for an adult and one child or £13 for an adult and two children.

The Coasters’ pre-season will conclude with another home match as Oldham Athletic visit Mill Farm on Saturday, July 30 (3pm).

It comes seven days before the start of the new National League North campaign with Fylde facing a Latics team relegated from League Two at the end of last season.