AFC Fylde sign defender Pierce Bird

The 23-year-old moves to the Mill Farm club for an undisclosed fee and the club hold the option to keep him for a third season.

Nottingham-born Bird caught the eye of Notts County while playing in local non-league football and spent three seasons with Magpies (2017-20), making 13 appearances in League Two and a further 11 in the National League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Fylde signing Pierce Bird

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international then had a season with Eastleigh before spending last season with their National League rivals Kings Lynn.

He ended last season on loan at FC Halifax Town, following loan stints earlier in his career with Leek Town, Alfreton Town, Grantham Town and Boston United.

Fylde boss James Rowe said of his fourth summer signing: “Pierce has had some promising spells in the National League and as such we had some strong competitors for his signature. We are delighted to secure his signature but the hard work is ahead.”

Bird told the club website: “I’m delighted. There was interest from last week and to get it done now before the start of pre-season is perfect.

“It helps when a club is on the up and you know it’s only heading in one direction. I obviously want to be a part of that.”