AFC Fylde sign defender Jordan Cranston from Solihull Moors

The 28-year-old will join the Coasters when his contract with National League club Solihull Moors expires.

The Welshman has signed a one-year deal with the option of a second and the Coasters claim to have beaten several clubs in non-league's top tier to his signature.

Having started his professional career with Wolverhampton Wanderers, left-back Cranston made his EFL debut with Notts County in 2014 before helping Cheltenham Town win promotion to the League.

AFC Fylde's latest signing Jordan Cranston Picture: AFC FYLDE

Cranston made 60 League Two appearances during his two-and-a-half years with the Robins (2016-18) before adding almost the same number over two seasons at Morecambe.

Having also had stints in non-league with Nuneaton Town, Lincoln City and Gateshead, Cranston has spent the past two seasons at Solihull Moors, making 62 National League appearances.

He was released after last season's play-off final defeat by Grimsby Town, in which he did not play.

Cranston follows Connor Barrett and Joe Rowley to Fylde this summer and boss Rowe said: “Jordan’s adaptability to play different roles in the team is crucial for any side in the National League pyramid.

“Players that have won titles can add know-how in the changing room, and his strong character will be pivotal in ours.”

Cranston told the club website: “I’m delighted to get it sorted. It’s been a quick turnaround from last season but I’m glad to get everything done so quickly.