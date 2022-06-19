Former Blackpool winger Nathan Shaw leaves AFC Fylde for Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Winger Nathan Shaw has left AFC Fylde to join Scottish Championship club Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

By Andy Moore
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 4:45 pm

Read More

Read More
AFC Fylde manager reunites with one of his former Chesterfield players

The former Blackpool 21-year-old was halfway through a two-year contract with the Coasters.

Shaw had come through the youth system at Bloomfield Road and joined Fylde 12 months ago following a loan spell the previous season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Nathan Shaw has left Fylde after one season

He was among the players affected by last season's injury curse at Mill Farm but was looking to establish himself under new boss James Rowe.

ICT have expressed their “delight” at signing Shaw, who moves on with Fylde's best wishes for the future.

Ironically, the Coasters will head north of the border for their pre-season training camp at St Andrews next month and will face ICT's Championship rivals Arbroath in a friendly on Wednesday, July 20 (7.30pm).

Arbroath finished second last season but lost out to third-placed ICT in the play-offs.

AFC FyldeBlackpoolJames RoweCoasters