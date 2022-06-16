AFC Fylde manager reunites with one of his former Chesterfield players

The midfielder will join the club upon the completion of his contract at Chesterfield, where he worked with the Coasters’ boss James Rowe.

Rowley has agreed a one-year deal at Mill Farm with the club having the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

The 23-year-old becomes the second player to join Fylde in the close season, following on from the arrival of Connor Barrett.

Joe Rowley has joined AFC Fylde Picture: AFC Fylde

Rowley told the club website: “I’m absolutely buzzing. When I got the call off the gaffer, it was an easy decision for me.

“The best thing for me right now is a fresh start, and I can’t wait to get going and play for Fylde and show the fans what I can do.”

Rowley made his debut for Chesterfield as a 17-year-old, making seven appearances in their League One campaign of 2016/17.

That ended in relegation, as did the following campaign when Rowley featured in 32 league and cup matches for the Spireites.

Four years in the National League brought an England C call-up, as well as a loan move to Kings Lynn Town in the early part of last season.

Rowe added: “Joe is obviously a player that I know very well.

“He was unlucky not to have featured more predominantly under my management in the past two seasons, after unfortunately suffering a few badly-timed injuries.

“He knows he will get a plan here and specific coaching to further develop his game.