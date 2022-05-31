AFC Fylde sign defender Connor Barrett from Kettering

The 20-year-old spent last season with the Coasters' Vanarama League North rivals Kettering Town.
A youth player at Leicester City, Barrett spent the 2020/21 season with Burnley's Under-23s.
After a fine debut campaign in senior football with the Poppies, making 45 appearances, Barrett has committed his future to the promotion-chasing Coasters.
Fylde manager James Rowe said: “Connor is a player we have tracked for some time. We’re delighted to be able to get it over the line early and make a start to our preparations for the upcoming season.
“He is someone who has massive potential and it’s now about fulfilling that potential within a full-time environment.”
Barrett said: “I’m buzzing to get back into full-time football. The facilities here are top-tier and the club is set up to take the next step.
“The season at Kettering gave me the fire in my belly to want more and I believe we'll do it.”