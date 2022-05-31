AFC Fylde sign defender Connor Barrett from Kettering

The 20-year-old spent last season with the Coasters' Vanarama League North rivals Kettering Town.

A youth player at Leicester City, Barrett spent the 2020/21 season with Burnley's Under-23s.

After a fine debut campaign in senior football with the Poppies, making 45 appearances, Barrett has committed his future to the promotion-chasing Coasters.

New Fylde signing Connor Barrett

Fylde manager James Rowe said: “Connor is a player we have tracked for some time. We’re delighted to be able to get it over the line early and make a start to our preparations for the upcoming season.

“He is someone who has massive potential and it’s now about fulfilling that potential within a full-time environment.”

Barrett said: “I’m buzzing to get back into full-time football. The facilities here are top-tier and the club is set up to take the next step.