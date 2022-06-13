AFC Fylde promote Andy Taylor to assistant manager's role

The former Blackpool defender had been part of the Coasters’ coaching set-up after sustaining a knee ligament injury against Notts County in March 2020.

He initially took on the role of performance analyst under former Fylde boss Jim Bentley and his number two, Nick Chadwick.

Taylor then became first-team coach and will now support the current manager, James Rowe.

Andy Taylor is AFC Fylde's new assistant manager Picture: Steve McLellan

He told the club website: “First of all, I am very grateful to the chairman (David Haythornthwaite) and manager for giving me the opportunity to become assistant manager of AFC Fylde.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to develop and progress as a coach, and one that I am very excited about and intend on grasping with both hands.

“Having made the transition from player to coach, I have already learnt so much from the previous manager and assistant manager – however, I feel the time is right now for me to take the next step in my coaching journey.

“I look forward to starting my new role, working with James, and continuing to learn and develop under him but above all, giving everything I can to make this upcoming season a successful one for the club.

“Despite last season being an unprecedented one in terms of injuries the squad suffered, ultimately, it was unsuccessful as promotion was the aim.

“Now, all focus and efforts turn to preparations for the upcoming season and achieving our aim of promotion.”