AFC Fylde players praised for their response
The Coasters visit Gateshead on the back of last weekend’s draw with Ebbsfleet United and Tuesday’s win over Oldham Athletic.
Those results lifted the club off the foot of the table, putting them above Maidenhead United on goals scored.
It also made it three games unbeaten since Beech took over first-team matters after Adam Murray’s exit as head coach.
He said: “It’s been a good two weeks with beating Leek in the FA Cup as well.
“The response is credit to the football players in respect of understanding our situation.
“I’ve changed the shape of the team and the set-up but I’ve also changed the mentality to approaching the most important day of the week.
“I’ve helped encourage a change but, really, it’s the players that follow it through.
“It’s trying to garner a culture, an environment, that we all believe in and commit to.”
Today’s opponents are eighth in the table after drawing 2-2 with Rochdale on Tuesday.
That was their first game since former boss Mike Williamson departed for MK Dons, leaving technical director Rob Elliot in interim charge.
Although there is a new man at the helm, Beech doesn’t anticipate any difference in playing approach.
“Gateshead have a process and they have been able to have that for a long time,” he said.
“I don’t think the manager moving will be that much of a difference as the one taking over has been part of that culture – so I can’t see there being a change in style.”