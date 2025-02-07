AFC Fylde return to action on Saturday with head coach Kevin Phillips eyeing consecutive league victories for the first time since last March.

Their 2-1 victory saw Fylde move two points clear of the bottom four, the same gap they have to make up on Aldershot.

Saturday’s opponents are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, though they have only picked up three points once in that time.

AFC Fylde head coach Kevin Phillips saw his players defeat FC Halifax Town on Tuesday Picture: AFC Fylde

Asked what he expects of them, Phillips told club media: “As we always do, we give the team we’re playing against respect but, ultimately, it’s about what we do, how we turn up.

“Out of possession is going to be huge for us on Saturday. We haven’t had much rest, it’s a quick turnaround for us again, so from our point of view, it’s been about recovery and (being) ready to go again.

“They’ve got some good players; we’ve analysed them, we’ve looked at them.

“Like any team in this league, you give space and time to good players and they’ll hurt you.

“We’re very aware of their qualities, so we’ll certainly need to be on our game.”

Three points would also mean back-to-back league wins for the first time since the Coasters defeated Oxford City and Oldham Athletic towards the end of March 2024.

Phillips added: “The challenge is can we go again and get another win?

“First and foremost, we go there with the mentality of not losing and if we can get a win, it’ll be great.”