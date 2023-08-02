News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

AFC Fylde pair earn manager's praise after Salford City win

AFC Fylde boss Adam Murray was delighted after his players wrapped up pre-season with a 2-0 win over Salford City last Saturday.
By Gavin Browne
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

First-half goals from Connor Barrett and Nick Haughton saw the Coasters to victory as they prepare for life back in non-league’s top tier.

Next up is Saturday’s first fixture of the season at Maidenhead United with Murray having seen plenty of positives from last weekend’s performance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Fylde boss said: “It was a really good day. We knew today would be an extreme test for us.

AFC Fylde players congratulate Connor Barrett after his goal against Salford City at Mill Farm Picture: Steve McLellanAFC Fylde players congratulate Connor Barrett after his goal against Salford City at Mill Farm Picture: Steve McLellan
AFC Fylde players congratulate Connor Barrett after his goal against Salford City at Mill Farm Picture: Steve McLellan
Most Popular
Read More
Charnock Richard 0 AFC Fylde 2: Murray building for next big challenge

“Tactically, physically, we were going to have to be at it. In possession, they are a very good team.

“We knew it was going to be a game we had to be on if we were going to be competing and I thought we were.

“We solved a lot of problems first half, out of possession, and then I thought, in possession, we managed to put them under a lot of stress and created a few problems.

aa
a
Hide Ad

“The biggest thing for me today was I think we showed the two sides of us as a team.

Hide Ad

“First half, I thought we were excellent when we had the football and we pressed well when we needed to.

“Second half, we dug in and we did all the stuff that you have to do to get a result.”

The goals from Barrett and Haughton meant, inevitably, they took centre stage at Mill Farm.

Hide Ad

Murray wasn’t surprised by the duo’s displays and has backed them to continue impressing.

He added: “We scored two great goals. They are two players that can produce, we saw that last year from both of them.

Hide Ad

“We want more of that. We know what Nick can do but he’s got a big challenge as an individual to step up again and do what I know he can do.

“I’ve got no doubts in my mind that Nick will shine again, the same for Connor.

“Connor’s a young footballer that can go wherever he wants with his career when he performs like that.

“He’s getting physically stronger. He’s developed his endurance over the summer, which is really pleasing, so we know now that he can go 70, 80, 90 minutes still at full throttle which is an unbelievable threat to have.”

Related topics:Adam MurrayConnorCoastersAFC FyldeFyldeMaidenhead UnitedHaughton