First-half goals from Connor Barrett and Nick Haughton saw the Coasters to victory as they prepare for life back in non-league’s top tier.

Next up is Saturday’s first fixture of the season at Maidenhead United with Murray having seen plenty of positives from last weekend’s performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fylde boss said: “It was a really good day. We knew today would be an extreme test for us.

AFC Fylde players congratulate Connor Barrett after his goal against Salford City at Mill Farm Picture: Steve McLellan

“Tactically, physically, we were going to have to be at it. In possession, they are a very good team.

“We knew it was going to be a game we had to be on if we were going to be competing and I thought we were.

“We solved a lot of problems first half, out of possession, and then I thought, in possession, we managed to put them under a lot of stress and created a few problems.

a

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The biggest thing for me today was I think we showed the two sides of us as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First half, I thought we were excellent when we had the football and we pressed well when we needed to.

“Second half, we dug in and we did all the stuff that you have to do to get a result.”

The goals from Barrett and Haughton meant, inevitably, they took centre stage at Mill Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray wasn’t surprised by the duo’s displays and has backed them to continue impressing.

He added: “We scored two great goals. They are two players that can produce, we saw that last year from both of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want more of that. We know what Nick can do but he’s got a big challenge as an individual to step up again and do what I know he can do.

“I’ve got no doubts in my mind that Nick will shine again, the same for Connor.

“Connor’s a young footballer that can go wherever he wants with his career when he performs like that.