AFC Fylde make light work of League Two opponents Salford City

Connor Barrett got the scoring under way when he burst past Luke Garbutt and arrowed a shot into the top corner from just inside the area.

Then Nick Haughton was allowed to travel forward and fire into the bottom corner from 20 yards out.

Adam Murray named a strong squad to start the Coasters’ pre-season finale, with many first-teamers returning to the side following a 2-0 win at Charnock Richard earlier in the week.

Connor Barratt fires in for the Coasters (photo: Steve Mclennan)

Fylde were creating various half chances, though it was Salford who nearly found the opener when Danny Philliskirk tried his luck from range and fired well over.

However, from that moment, the Coasters were well on top, with Barrett getting the ball rolling and putting Murray’s men in front. Haughton switched play out to Barrett on the right, who managed to burst past Garbutt, take a touch and fire home.

The Coasters were stamping their authority on the game, and Haughton, who got his reward nine minutes later.

