Charnock Richard 0 AFC Fylde 2: Murray building for next big challenge

The Coasters' pre-season programme continued on Tuesday, when late goals by Owen Evans and Cullen Meadowcroft sealed a 2-0 victory at Charnock Richard.

And with Fylde's National League kick-off at Maidenhead United fast approaching on August 5, head coach Murray poised to reflect on last season's achievements.

Will Hatfield tries a shot for AFC Fylde in the friendly win at Charnock Richard Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

He said: “It was the best moment in my career as a coach because sometimes people don't see all the work that goes in behind the scenes. There was a lot of pride, joy and relief.

“Over the course of the season we were the best team and now we move on to our next challenge. It's the longest period I've ever had between the end of a season and the start of pre-season but you are constantly working and looking at ways to improve. “

Fylde's starting XI at Charnock featured five trialists but it was the familiar Siya Ligendza who was first to test the North West Counties League side, his shot tipped over by Connor Eastham.

Will Hatfield and Tom Walker both shot wide before one of the Fylde trialists shaved the bar.

Charnock's best chance saw keeper Charles Clarke make a superb diving save to his left after Jordan Darr pounced on a loose clearance.

Ligendza twice went close, firing over from close range, before the deadlock was broken in the 84th minute.

A free-flowing move down the left ended with Evans smashing a shot into the roof of the net. The lead was doubled in the final moments, Meadowcroft taking full advantage when Charnock failed to clear a corner.

Tougher tests are around the corner and Murray added: “We won't be the big fish in this league. There are a lot of big hitters, with a lot of firepower, but we believe we can beat anyone on our day.

“The big challenge is not to settle for the success we had last season. We are still at the start of our journey. “We have to make sure we are ready to hit the ground running. This club has a goal and we have to tick all the boxes to get the club to where it needs to be.”