The visitors, who had taken the lead through Jack Bearne in the first half, won the shoot-out 4-2 to earn a trip to Dorking Wanderers next month.

For Fylde's first game in 17 days, boss Adam Murray made four changes as Luke Burke, Jordan Cranston, Will Hatfield and Keenan Patten replaced Connor Barrett, Luke Conlan, Curtis Weston and Joe Rowley.

Luke Burke goes close with a first-half effort for Fylde against Kidderminster Picture: ADAM GEE

This tie, frozen off on Saturday, started evenly and the Coasters created the first opening, when Patten drove forward and released Burke, whose strike from inside the box rippled the side-netting.

Fylde's National League North rivals also hit the side-netting through Bearne after Coasters keeper Chris Neal narrowed the angle. But he couldn't prevent the Harriers wide man giving his side the lead on 19 minutes, finding the bottom right corner with a shot from outside the area.

Neal turned Zac Brown's effort over the bar, then Fylde had two chances to equalise before half-time. Hatfield’s volley was deflected wide, after Haughton's corner was headed back by Keenan, who later shot weakly at keeper Tom Palmer from 12 yards.

The second half started quietly until Alex Whitmore, making his 100th Fylde appearance, released Haughton and he burst into the area before his shot rattled the underside of the the bar.

Siya Ligendza’s cross bounced into the corner of the Kidderminster net on 64 minutes but the goal was disallowed for an infringement by substitute Luke Charman.

Three minutes later Fylde were level as Burke's cross fell for Haughton just inside the box and he curled a shot into the bottom right corner.

Danny Philliskirk then squared the ball for Haughton, who was denied a second by Palmer's outstretched leg in the final moments.

This was the third of the four meetings between these sides so far this season to end all square, though this one went to penalties.

Kidderminster scored their first four to seal victory, though Philliskirk and Ligendza netted for Fylde.

The Coasters return to Mill Farm on Boxing Day for the first of the festive derbies with Chorley (3pm).

Fylde: Neal, Burke (Rowley 77), Obi, Cranston (Barrett 61), Whitmore, Bird, Hatfield, Philliskirk, Patten (Charman 61), Haughton, Ligendza; Not used: Morrison, Davis, O’Kane.