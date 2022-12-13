That third-round game could be Fylde’s first in a fortnight after Saturday’s visit to Kettering Town and tonight’s home clash with Farsley Celtic were both postponed as the deep freeze continues.

Striker Ligendza joined the Coasters from Cardiff City in September following a trial and has scored six goals in 15 appearances.

Siya Ligendza wants to add to his six AFC Fylde goals Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

The Leicester-born 19-year-old, who is eligible to play for Wales or South Africa, said: “I've learned a lot and I'm here for a couple more years now.

“I've enjoyed my time at the club and just want to score more goals, help the team out as much as possible and win the league.

“When you have different advice, you need time to yourself to think about what you need to do and what's important. I feel being at this club is the best thing for me right now.”

The arrival of head coach Adam Murray was clearly a factor in Ligendza's decision as was his rapport with his teammates and the fans, who named him their player of the month for November.

The teenager added: “I feel like a different player (since Murray came in). I'm more confident, not afraid of making mistakes and all the players back me up. Since he's come in, I've been the player I want to be and I can still be better.

“The gaffer has belief in me and everyone's great, so it would be hard to step away from that and start anew again. I just want to see how far we can go.

“I appreciate everything that's been going on and the fans have been great to me. But it's not about me – it's about the team.

“The team has helped me out as much as possible and all I have to do is score goals. I'm more settled and comfortable now.”

Also delighted by the deal is new director of football Chris Beech, who said: “Following my first week at the club, I’m happy to have played a part in helping get this deal over the line.

“Siya is a bright young talent, with his best years ahead of him, and we’re excited to see his development over the next few years.”

And Ligendza is certainly ambitious to develop. He added: “You want to be one of the top strikers, that's what I dream of being.

“I feel I can reach my goals with this team. Their goals and my goals get together and make magic work.

“I want to be here, do well here and win the league. If we can win this league, then we can win the next league and continue all the way up.”

Leaders Darlington pulled eight points clear of Fylde with a 6-2 win at Gloucester City in one of only two National League North matches played on Saturday. The gap could grow tonight as Darlington’s game against Southport was among eight in the division still on as this edition went to press.

Darlington have played five more than Fylde, who have four games in hand on the other top-four clubs.